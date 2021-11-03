The government has classified the state purchases of the Russian Guard and the Federal Security Service

The corresponding decision will come into force on January 1 next year.

Rosgvardia and the FSO, as well as the institutions under their control, will now have to carry out purchases in a closed way, writes the online edition of RBC. They will not be able to post information about tenders in the Unified Information System. We are talking, in particular, about tender documentation and procurement plans and schedules. The tender itself will have to be held in the form of a closed auction on the electronic trading platform for the state defense order.

Rosgvardia offered to classify its purchases two years ago. The department attributed this to the fact that it provides state and public security. In the FSO, a similar initiative was explained by the “increase in the number of terrorist threats” in relation to facilities controlled by the service. Meanwhile, the source of the Vedomosti newspaper claimed that the department would like to close the information about the technical means of protection because of the interest of foreign intelligence.

Earlier, the SVR, the FSB and the Russian Ministry of Defense received the right not to disclose such information. Rosgvardia and FSO requested this two and a half years ago. Prior to this, politician Alexei Navalny and his associates released an investigation in which they accused the leadership of the National Guard of corruption when purchasing food for the department. The Rosgvardia command itself denied these accusations.