The government will classify the purchases of the FSO and the Russian Guard

2021-11-03T02: 55

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order according to which, starting next year, the Federal Security Service (FSO) and Rosgvardia will conduct purchases at closed tenders, the document has been published on the official portal of legal information. of goods, works or services to apply “closed competitive methods of determining suppliers (contractors, performers).” Also, according to the document, purchases of the Ministry of Defense, SVR and FSB remain closed.

