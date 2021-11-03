https://ria.ru/20211103/zakupki-1757475210.html
The government will classify the purchases of the FSO and the Russian Guard
The government will classify the purchases of the FSO and Rosgvardia – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
The government will classify the purchases of the FSO and the Russian Guard
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order according to which, starting next year, the Federal Security Service (FSO) and the Russian Guard will conduct … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T02: 55
2021-11-03T02: 55
2021-11-03T02: 55
security
Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia)
foreign intelligence service of the russian federation (svr of russia)
Mikhail Mishustin
Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia)
Federal security service of the Russian Federation (FSO of Russia)
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754786905_0-0:3242:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_85d29643af452345fcb6fdd3bf3a79f4.jpg
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order according to which, starting next year, the Federal Security Service (FSO) and Rosgvardia will conduct purchases at closed tenders, the document has been published on the official portal of legal information. of goods, works or services to apply “closed competitive methods of determining suppliers (contractors, performers).” Also, according to the document, purchases of the Ministry of Defense, SVR and FSB remain closed.
https://ria.ru/20200501/1570870382.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0f/1754786905_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c7ca234e19f7d93b22a275e7f07405c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
security, Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB of Russia), Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation (SVR of Russia), Mikhail Mishustin, Federal Service of the National Guard of the Russian Federation (Rosgvardia), Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSO of Russia)
The government will classify the purchases of the FSO and the Russian Guard