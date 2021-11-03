The head of Roszdravnadzor demanded to find anti-vaccination doctors. They face a fine and prison

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-03/glava_roszdravnadzora_potrebovala_nayti_vrachey_antiprivivochnikov_im_grozit_shtraf_i_tyurma https://www.znak.com/2021-11-03/glava_roszdravnadzora_potrebovala_nayti_vrachey_antiprivivochnikov_im_grozit_shtraf_i_tyurma 2021.11.03

The head of Roszdravnadzor Alla Samoilova instructed the heads of the territorial bodies of the department to identify doctors who oppose vaccination and complain about them to the prosecutor’s office and the Investigative Committee, 66.ru reports, citing the order. If a criminal case is initiated against them, they may face a fine of up to 300-700 thousand rubles or imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Jaromir Romanov / Znak.com

The authenticity of the demand was confirmed by sources in the federal Roszdravnadzor and later by the press secretary of the department Olga Maleva.

As stated in the order, the heads of territorial bodies, “in the event of identifying citizens, especially medical workers, taking part in the anti-vaccination campaign” and “actively disseminating deliberately false information about the dangers of vaccination” will have to send information to the prosecutor’s office and the UK.

Samoilova notes that the denial of vaccination has signs of “offenses, the responsibility for the commission of which is provided for by Articles 207.1 and 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.”

Article 207.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public dissemination of knowingly false information about circumstances posing a threat to the life and safety of citizens) provides for a penalty ranging from a fine of 300 thousand rubles to restriction of freedom for up to three years. Those guilty under Article 207.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (public dissemination of deliberately false socially significant information, which entailed grave consequences) face a fine of 700 thousand rubles, correctional or forced labor, or imprisonment up to three years. If, as a result of the act, a person’s death occurs, the punishment can reach five years in a colony.

A day earlier, it became known that the employees of Roszdravnadzor in the Rostov region applied to the prosecutor’s office with a statement to check on the facts of spreading deliberately false information about the dangers of vaccination.