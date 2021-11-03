The Kaliningrad region did not extend the non-working days

Non-working days will not be extended in the Kaliningrad region. This decision was made at a meeting of the operational headquarters on Wednesday, November 3.

Restrictions introduced for the period of non-working days have been lifted in the region.

Leisure and beauty

From November 8, they were allowed to visit shopping centers and catering establishments using the QR code: the latter will work from 6:00 to 23:00.

The activities of fitness centers and services are being resumed. They can be visited only by the QR code of vaccination or transferred covid. The codes will be verified against an identity document. Military personnel can come with a certificate of vaccination or previous illness.

“The list of areas where it will be necessary to provide a QR code will expand, and this requirement will be extended until the end of January 2022,” the press service said.

Education

From November 8, kindergartens will begin to work as usual, and elementary school students will begin their education. After the holidays, middle and senior classes will begin to study remotely until November 15. Universities and colleges will also study remotely. The work of institutions of additional education is resumed: from November 15, individual lessons will be allowed, from November 22 – group lessons.

In connection with the high morbidity for non-working pensioners 60+, the self-isolation regime remains.

It is planned to tighten control over the implementation of all established requirements, including observance of the mask regime.

The government noted that the decree on the introduction of new restrictive measures will be published in the near future.