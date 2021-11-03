https://ria.ru/20211103/goszakupki-1757534434.html

The Kremlin explained why the state purchases of the Russian Guard and the FSO will be classified

2021-11-03T13: 15

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The expansion of the list of institutions that can conduct public procurement behind closed doors is dictated by considerations of ensuring state secrets, since we are talking about the activities of special services, explained the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. , and it is this that dictates the need to close this information, “Peskov told reporters. The day before, a Cabinet resolution was published on the official Internet portal of legal information, expanding the list of federal executive bodies, their subordinate institutions and enterprises, when purchasing goods, works and services of which closed methods of determining suppliers are used. The list includes the Russian Guard and the Federal Security Service (FSO). Previously, the list included the Ministry of Defense, the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), as well as their subordinate state institutions and state unitary enterprises.

2021

