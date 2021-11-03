https://ria.ru/20211103/peskov-1757523213.html

The Kremlin has not yet made decisions on the extension of the non-working days

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Kremlin has not made any decisions on extending the non-working day regime in Russia has not yet been made, said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov. Sunday, “he said. The Kremlin spokesman added that if this happens, then journalists will be informed about it. On the eve of Peskov, he also urged not to believe rumors about the extension of non-working days and advised to rely on official data. At the same time, he recalled that the regional authorities, at their discretion, can introduce measures to combat the spread of coronavirus infection. Due to the increase in the incidence, Vladimir Putin declared non-working days from October 30 to November 7. Vaccination remains the most reliable way of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among critically ill COVID-19 is less than 0.03 percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, the WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

