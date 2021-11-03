https://ria.ru/20211103/publikatsiya-1757528939.html

The Kremlin responded to the FT publication on mortality in Russia from COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Kremlin urges to focus on the data of the Federal State Statistics Service and the headquarters on mortality in the Russian Federation from coronavirus, and not on newspaper publications, said the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. The primary source is our Rosstat and those figures that were previously named by Deputy Prime Minister (Tatyana) Golikova, who repeatedly commented on the topic of excess mortality and cited the corresponding figures, “Peskov said, commenting on the publication in the Financial Times, which put the Russian Federation in second place after the United States in mortality from coronavirus.

