The Kremlin told about Putin’s plans for National Unity Day :: Politics :: RBC

On National Unity Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Sevastopol, where he will meet with the governor and from there will take part by videoconference in a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov, the correspondent of RBC reports.

“He will visit the memorial complex dedicated to the end of the Civil War, perform there, and lay flowers. Tomorrow he is also scheduled to meet with the head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, ”he said.

Previously, Peskov said that Putin will not present the awards at a reception in the Kremlin, which was held traditionally, with the exception of last year. Then it was also decided to cancel it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On November 4 last year, Putin laid flowers at the monument to Kuzma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky on Red Square in Moscow. They are considered the leaders of the movement that achieved the liberation of the city from the Poles in 1612. National Unity Day is also timed to coincide with these events.