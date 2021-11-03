The Lancet recognized the effectiveness of Sputnik Light

The effectiveness of the Russian drug is recognized by foreign epidemiologists

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

The international medical community has recognized the effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine. The relevant material appeared in the authoritative medical journal The Lancet.

“The Russian Direct Investment Fund announces the publication of the N.F. Gamalei in the leading peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet, ”reads a press release from RDIF, which sponsored the research on the Russian drug.

According to data published in an international research journal, the Sputnik Light vaccine has proven to be effective. In addition, foreign experts noted the safety of the Russian drug, as well as a high cellular response to it.

Earlier it was reported that the Sputnik Light vaccine would require modification for new strains. This was stated by the scientist Vladimir Timoshilov.