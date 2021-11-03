The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus recognized the Polish “Belsat” as an extremist formation :: Politics :: RBK

The Internet resources of the Belsat TV channel, which broadcasts from Poland, received the status of an extremist formation in Belarus, and their activities are prohibited. Under the law, subscribers can also face criminal liability.

Photo: Valery Sharifulin / TASS



The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus recognized the Internet resources of the Polish TV channel “Belsat” as an extremist formation, according to the department’s Telegram channel.

This status was given to “a group of citizens united through the Internet resources of Belsat,” the statement says. The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that the activities of this group on the territory of Belarus are prohibited.

As the head of the department of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GUBOPiK) of Belarus Vyacheslav Orlovsky said in mid-October, Internet resources, including Telegram channels, can be recognized as extremist material or an extremist formation. “Extremist materials are what a person does, and extremist groups – who does,” he explained. In the second case, liability under Art. 361-1 of the Criminal Code (provides for up to seven years in prison) threatens creators, organizers and subscribers;

Telegram channel Nexta has become an extremist group in Belarus



The dze.chat and Rabochy Rukh resources were the first in Belarus to receive this status. Then the Nexta Telegram channel was recognized as an extremist formation. Now the register contains 11 organizations, formations and individual entrepreneurs.