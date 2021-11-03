The Ministry of Internal Affairs opened more than 500 criminal cases on falsification of vaccination certificates

Since July of this year, police officers have opened 503 criminal cases for distributing fake medical documents related to coronavirus vaccinations. This is reported by TASS with reference to the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.

According to her, the police continue to carry out activities aimed at countering the production and distribution of falsified vaccination certificates against COVID-19, QR codes, PCR test results, as well as fictitious medical withdrawals from vaccination, or indicating the presence of a high amount of antibodies in the body. …

“In total, in the second half of this year, 503 criminal cases were initiated, 293 persons involved in illegal actions of this type were identified. On the initiative of the internal affairs bodies, 2,036 specialized Internet sites were blocked, ”Volk said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that only from 18 to 24 October, department employees carried out 1,326 various events aimed at identifying illegal activities in this area. As a result, 14 criminal cases were opened related to falsification of medical documents and their implementation. In addition, the police identified 26 people involved in these acts in a week. Also, 216 Internet resources were identified through which falsified documents related to vaccination were distributed.

There are such criminal cases in Bashkiria as well. Recall that in early October, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region reported that this year more than 40 criminal cases were initiated on the facts of forgery, manufacture or circulation of forged documents on vaccination against coronavirus infection. Identified six people involved in these crimes.

Meanwhile, as the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia told the Bashinform agency, medical workers suspected of illegally issuing vaccination certificates are now detained in Sibay.

“The activities of a group, whose members are suspected of forgery and receiving bribes, have been suppressed. According to preliminary data, two employees of the Sibay Central City Hospital issued certificates of preventive vaccination against COVID-19 for a cash reward. In addition, they entered information about the alleged vaccination into the Unified State Information System in the field of health care, ”said the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

For their services, the workers of the Sibay hospital received a payment of 5 thousand rubles. Currently, nine facts of illegal activity have been identified. Criminal cases have been initiated against the suspects.

“Operational-search measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of illegal activities are continuing,” added the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.