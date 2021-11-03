https://ria.ru/20211103/an-12-1757609487.html

The Ministry of Transport of Belarus told about the commander of the An-12 crashed in Siberia

The Ministry of Transport of Belarus told about the commander of the An-12 crashed in Siberia

The Ministry of Transport of Belarus told about the commander of the An-12 crashed in Siberia

The Ministry of Transport of Belarus reported that the commander of the plane crashed near Irkutsk had a total flight time of more than 12 thousand hours. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

MINSK, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Transport of Belarus reported that the commander of the plane crashed near Irkutsk had a total flight time of more than 12 thousand hours. “The commander had a total flight time of more than 12 thousand hours, including more than 7 thousand on the An-12 type. There was no cargo on board the aircraft,” they said. in the Ministry of Transport.

