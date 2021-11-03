https://ria.ru/20211103/an-12-1757609487.html
The Ministry of Transport of Belarus told about the commander of the An-12 crashed in Siberia
The Ministry of Transport of Belarus told about the commander of the An-12 crashed in Siberia – Russia news today
The Ministry of Transport of Belarus told about the commander of the An-12 crashed in Siberia
The Ministry of Transport of Belarus reported that the commander of the plane crashed near Irkutsk had a total flight time of more than 12 thousand hours. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T17: 53
2021-11-03T17: 53
2021-11-03T18: 23
Belarus
an-12
an-12 plane crash near Irkutsk
in the world
incidents
Irkutsk
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757573251_0 0:928:522_1920x0_80_0_0_1fd54a57be3787a81444bb70396c0107.jpg
MINSK, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Transport of Belarus reported that the commander of the plane crashed near Irkutsk had a total flight time of more than 12 thousand hours. “The commander had a total flight time of more than 12 thousand hours, including more than 7 thousand on the An-12 type. There was no cargo on board the aircraft,” they said. in the Ministry of Transport.
https://ria.ru/20211103/samolet-1757569027.html
Belarus
Irkutsk
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757573251_22►
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
belarus, an-12, an-12 plane crash near irkutsk, in the world, accidents, irkutsk, russia
The Ministry of Transport of Belarus told about the commander of the An-12 crashed in Siberia