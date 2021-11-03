The most expensive Mercedes-Benz cars will have an audio system with 31 speakers and support for Dolby Atmos

Mercedes-Benz has announced that its premium cars will receive the latest audio system with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. It will turn the car into a high-class “concert hall on wheels”.

The new generation audio complex will receive 31 speakers. In particular, six 3D emitters will be used to transmit sound from the ceiling area, four emitters in the front seats and a large subwoofer with a volume of 18.5 liters.

Each of the four seats will additionally receive two electro-acoustic sound transducers. The operation of the system will be provided by two amplifiers, and the total power will reach 1750 W.

The new Dolby Atmos audio system will be available in Mercedes-Maybach vehicles next summer. Customers of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class will also be able to order it shortly thereafter.

In addition, Dolby Atmos will be offered as an option for Burmester 4D and high-end 3D sound systems. The driver and passengers will be able to enjoy the highest quality sound with a deep immersive effect.