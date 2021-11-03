The myth about the benefits of moderate alcohol consumption is dispelled – Gazeta.Ru

Alcohol does not reduce the risk of premature death, warn scientists at the University of Greifswald in Germany. Despite the popularity of this opinion, it is erroneous: people with diseases that reduce their life expectancy usually refuse alcohol, which leads to a difference in mortality. The study was published in the journal PLOS Medicine…

Complete teetotalers have a higher mortality rate than those who drink alcohol in moderation. To find out the reasons for this, the researchers collected data on 4,028 German adults. In 1996-1997, respondents aged 18-64 answered a number of questions about their health, alcohol and drug use and other bad habits. Mortality data were obtained during a 20-year follow-up.

Of the respondents, 477 did not drink alcohol for more than a year. 90% of them, however, had not previously abstained from it. 72% had at least one risk factor for premature death, including a history of alcoholism, daily smoking, or chronic illness. Among those who did not have these risk factors, there was no difference in the risk of premature death compared with those who drink moderately. And those who abstained from alcohol throughout their lives had lower risks.

So it’s not about some protective effect of alcohol, the researchers explain. It’s just that those who refuse it often do so because of health problems, which become the cause of early death.