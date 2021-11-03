The National Police of Ukraine opened a case over insulting Russian-speaking athletes

“The case was opened in October and is being investigated under Part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds),” the Ukrainian News agency reports with reference to the National the country’s police.

Law enforcement agencies have opened a case against children’s writer Larisa Nitsa and ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Irina Farion on the facts of insulting Ukrainian athletes due to contacts with Russians and the use of the Russian language.

The first incident occurred during the 2020 European Football Championship, which took place in the summer of 2021 in several European cities. The writer Nitsoy criticized the Ukrainian national team after the team presented their playlist for the European championship. A wave of indignation was caused by the fact that among the presented compositions there is not a single song in Ukrainian, but there is Russian music. In this regard, Nitsoy wrote a great post on her Facebook.

“Against the background of the whole world, which until recently sang” Crying “(performer KAZKA, – note” Gazeta.Ru “), and now sings” Shum “(Performer Go_A, song of Ukraine at Eurovision-2021, – note.” Newspapers. Ru ”), which put all the world ratings on the blades, you do not include a single Ukrainian song in your playlist. You act like complete Muscovites, “Nitsoy said in a post on the social network.

This entry was later deleted. The team presented a new playlist, which already included songs in Ukrainian. However, the writer did not stop criticizing the national team and individual footballers.

On June 29, as part of the 1/8 finals of the tournament, the Ukrainian team played with the national team of Sweden and won with a score of 2: 1. The fate of the fight was decided in extra time, and Artem Dovbik became the author of the winning goal in the 121st minute. After the meeting, the footballer, who ensured Ukraine’s access to the Euro quarterfinals, made a comment in Russian, which again provoked Nitsa’s indignation. She re-posted the post to Facebook.

“Dovbik. What now? Muscovite again? God, where do these Martians come from?

And now everyone who wrote about the Ukrainian hero, who put likes, who was sick, who praised him – just as amicably went to him and told him that Ukrainian heroes, especially if they are from Cherkassy (Kholodny Yar and all that), say in Ukrainian. Tell him about it. Tell me in an amicable way. He had never heard of it. Where are they all kept? What vacuum? ” – said the writer on her social network.

Many, including a number of Ukrainian media, which rejoiced after the team’s victory over Sweden, considered the publication to be excessive and rude. For example, “Strana.ua” in its material noted that “even after such a brilliant victory,” Ukrainian activists “do not stop looking for zrada out of the blue.” At the same time, Nitsoy’s opinion was partly shared by the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadim Gutsait, who said that athletes who represent the country at international tournaments are required to speak the national language.

The European Championship ended for Ukraine at the quarterfinals stage. Andriy Shevchenko’s charges lost to the national team of England with a crushing score 0: 4. But a few weeks later, the Tokyo Olympics began, which gave Nitsa a new occasion for criticism on the social network. The children’s writer was again not satisfied that athletes representing Ukraine give comments to journalists in Russian.

“If you are going to represent Ukraine, then represent it, chicken, in Ukrainian! In Ukrainian! And if you are going to represent yourself – then figs you would go, because people go to those competitions not from themselves, but from the country! Have they not heard that our country, which sent them there, should be represented in the language of the country? Have you not heard the instructions to speak Ukrainian? But this is their psychological war with us. This is how these chickens are breaking us. It heard that it was necessary to speak Ukrainian, but it stands and chirps in its own way, ”Nitsoy wrote on her Facebook.

The literary lady was also outraged by the fact that the language ombudsman does not fine athletes, coaches and sports federations for such a thing. Nitsoy wondered why the Minister of Youth and Sports, who went to Japan at the head of the Olympic delegation, did not “enforce the state language policy and allow this shame.”

Former Rada deputy from the Svoboda party (an organization whose activities are banned in the Russian Federation) Irina Farion attracted the attention of the police with her comment during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The games turned out to be rich in scandals, among which one can recall the escape of the Belarusian athlete Kristina Timanovskaya to Poland, and the Russian criticism of refereeing in rhythmic gymnastics, where athletes under the ROC flag sensationally lost gold in the individual all-around (Israeli Lina Ashram turned out to be higher than Russian Dina Averina).

For Ukraine, the scandal with Yaroslava Maguchikh became the loudest – the Ukrainian, who won bronze in the high jump, warmly hugged and photographed with the Russian athlete Maria Lasitskene, who took the long-awaited gold.

In the homeland of the Maguchikhs, she was severely criticized, including from Farion.

“Sport, just like religion, like any other sphere of life, in fact, is a political category, and what this athlete did … she declared to the whole world that we are one people. Actually, she confirmed Putin’s thesis. I would bring this award of this biological waste back, ”said Farion, quoted by Regnum.

The situation around the Maguchikhs subsequently caused a great resonance. The matter reached the Ministry of Defense, which held a meeting with an athlete serving in the Armed Forces. The athlete herself explained the taken picture of the emotions that overwhelmed her after winning the bronze medal.

“I want to assure everyone: I have the honor to belong to the armed forces of Ukraine, which defend the country in the Russian-Ukrainian war. I respect all the soldiers who give us all the opportunity to live a peaceful life. I am loyal to Ukraine. I understand what happened. I want to urge everyone to be careful, the enemy is ready for anything. For me, this is the experience that made me stronger. Ahead are new starts and new victories. I am ready for them, thanks for the support, ”Maguchikh wrote on her Instagram.