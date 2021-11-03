The network is discussing rumors about the engagement of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: a mysterious ring and comments from insiders

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Yesterday, 24-year-old Kylie Jenner sparked engagement rumors with the father of her three-year-old daughter Stormy, rapper Travis Scott. The reality TV star posted on Instagram a photo in which she showed a pair of identical rings that the 29-year-old rapper gave them with her daughter. Kylie put a new ring on her index finger, but the attention of subscribers was attracted by a completely different decoration on her ring finger, namely a gold ring, which was almost completely hidden under the sleeve of a sweater.

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi

Subscribers immediately concluded that Travis made his pregnant lover an offer, and the wedding is not far off. While the couple themselves remain silent, insiders decided to comment on these rumors. They stated that rumors of a possible engagement of Kylie and Travis were greatly exaggerated:

The assumptions are completely untrue. They are not engaged

– said a source in an interview with E! News.

However, the fans of the couple still treat the information of insiders with distrust and still continue to discuss the possible engagement of Kylie and Travis online.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

At the same time, jewelry experts noted that the new paired diamond rings that Travis gave to Kylie and Stormy do carry a special meaning. According to jewelers, such jewelry is usually presented as a sentimental gift to loved ones, because such a ring symbolizes the union of two people.

The design of the ring reflects love and eternal bond, for example between family members – especially between mother and daughter,

– the jeweler told the same publication.

According to the expert, Kylie’s ring is decorated with a diamond from 10 to 12 carats and costs about 300 thousand dollars. Little Stormy’s ring contains from two to five carats, and its average cost is about 40 thousand dollars.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi

Recall that now Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child. The couple’s relationship was not always smooth. In total, they have been together for about four years, and during this time they have repeatedly parted and reunited. In 2019, after the birth of baby Stormi, the couple took a break from their relationship. Then Kylie suspected her lover of treason, but he himself did not confirm that he was unfaithful to her. During the quarantine period, Kylie and Travis became close again, but were in no hurry to officially confirm their reunion. In August, it became known that the couple was expecting a second child.