The new speed limit in the center of Moscow will take effect from Thursday

The new speed limit on several streets in the center of Moscow will start operating on November 4, the press service of the Moscow Transport Department reports. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T19: 05

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The new speed limit on several streets in the center of Moscow will start operating on November 4, the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport reported. Earlier, the Telegram channel of the department reported that the maximum permitted speed of 30 km / h would operate on Malaya Dmitrovka, Malaya Bronnaya, Bolshaya Nikitskaya and Varvarka, as well as in the adjacent lanes. “Restrictions are introduced from tomorrow,” the ministry said. It is also noted that if the speed of 60 km / h is convenient for highways with six lanes, then for a street with high pedestrian traffic in the center – just dangerous.

Moscow

2021

