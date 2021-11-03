https://ria.ru/20211102/zaderzhali-1757467274.html
The organizer of the “Russian March” procession was detained
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. One of the organizers of the Russian March march, Nikita Zaitsev, told RIA Novosti that he was detained and charged with disobeying the lawful demand of a police officer. Most likely, the trial will take place tomorrow, "Zaitsev said. Under this article he faces both a fine and arrest." Russian marches "have been held on National Unity Day on November 4, 2005. This year, the nationalists also submitted an application to the mayor's office for its holding. At the same time, the Interior Ministry on Tuesday warned against holding uncoordinated mass events in the Russian Federation on November 4-7 due to coronavirus restrictions. RIA Novosti does not have a comment from the police.
MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. One of the organizers of the “Russian March” march, Nikita Zaitsev, told RIA Novosti that he was detained and that he was charged with disobeying the lawful demand of a police officer.
“I was detained by officers of the 2nd special regiment of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, they are charged with violation of Article 19.3 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation for allegedly refusing to provide the police with a passport. Most likely, a trial will take place tomorrow,” Zaitsev said.
Under this article, he faces both a fine and arrest.
“Russian Marches” have been held on the Day of National Unity on November 4 since 2005. This year, the nationalists also submitted an application to the mayor’s office to hold it.
RIA Novosti does not have a police commentary.