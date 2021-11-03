https://ria.ru/20211102/zaderzhali-1757467274.html

The organizer of the "Russian March" procession was detained

One of the organizers of the "Russian March" march Nikita Zaitsev told RIA Novosti that he was detained, he was charged with disobeying the employee's lawful demand

MOSCOW, November 2 – RIA Novosti. One of the organizers of the Russian March march, Nikita Zaitsev, told RIA Novosti that he was detained and charged with disobeying the lawful demand of a police officer. Most likely, the trial will take place tomorrow, "Zaitsev said. Under this article he faces both a fine and arrest." Russian marches "have been held on National Unity Day on November 4, 2005. This year, the nationalists also submitted an application to the mayor's office for its holding. At the same time, the Interior Ministry on Tuesday warned against holding uncoordinated mass events in the Russian Federation on November 4-7 due to coronavirus restrictions. RIA Novosti does not have a comment from the police.

