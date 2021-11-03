The owner of “Red & White” and “Bristol” named the IPO price range :: News :: RBC Investments

Mercury Retail Holding plans to start trading on the Moscow Exchange on November 10

Mercury Retail Holding, owner of the Krasnoe & Beloe and Bristol brands, has announced a preliminary price range for the company’s initial placement of global depositary receipts (GDRs) on the Moscow Exchange. It is planned to place up to 200 million

GDR

at a price of $ 6-6.5 per share, the company said. Thus, the total supply will amount to $ 1.3 billion.

As a result of the IPO, the market

capitalization

Mercury Retail may reach $ 12-13 billion. The company will announce the final offering price after the order book is fully formed. Mercury Retail Holding will begin accepting IPO applications on Wednesday, November 3, and will probably close on November 9, 2021. The lockup period will be 360 ​​days.

Mercury Retail Holding has already been listed on the Moscow Exchange and will begin trading on November 10 under the ticker MRHL.

BofA Securities, JP Morgan, SberCIB and VTB Capital are acting as global coordinators and bookrunners for the IPO. Bookrunners also include Gazprombank and Renaissance Capital.

Which retailers will benefit from rising prices: X5, Magnit or Lenta



The Krasnoe & Beloe chain was founded in 2006 by a businessman from Chelyabinsk, Sergei Studennikov. In 2018, the company overtook Magnit in terms of growth rates. In December of the same year, her offices were searched with the participation of the Federal Tax Service. The regulator suspected the network of selling counterfeit goods and tax evasion. The searches paralyzed the work of the company for some time, but as a result no violations were revealed.

A month later it became known that the owners of Dixy Group and the Bristol chain of stores, Igor Kesaev and Sergei Katsiev, agreed with Sergei Studennikov to combine their assets into a joint venture. This is how the Mercury Retail Group was formed. 51% of the joint venture went to Kesaev and Katsiev, 49% to Studennikov. In July, the group sold Dixie to Magnit.

According to the results of the first half of 2021, Mercury Retail Holding ranks third in the Russian grocery retail market in terms of sales, the company’s share is 4.6%. Like-for-like sales (LfL) rose 18.1% in the first half. Revenue for the 12 months ended at the end of the first half of the year increased by 28.6% and amounted to ₽646 billion.

