The participant of “Super Top Models in Ukrainian” starred in a film with Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock

The filming of the Hollywood film took place in the Dominican Republic, where the participant of the New Channel model reality was on vacation

Katya Svinarchuk from the project “Super Top Model in Ukrainian”, which was shown by Novy Kanal, spent her vacation with benefit – not only rested in a beautiful place, but also starred in a Hollywood film! But first things first.

– Two weeks ago I wrote a whiny post on Instagram, they say, I’m tired of everything, I wish I could fly somewhere … And then my friend immediately writes to me: “Katya! So our friends are now in the Dominican Republic, shoot advertising photos / videos for various beautiful villas, flew to them! ” Well, what am I? Let’s fly! – the girl began her story. – I was given the contact of the consul of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic, who helped me find tickets the day before departure.

The same consul invited Katya to star in a Hollywood film – the Americans were just looking for a young girl to play a cameo role as a student tourist in the romantic action comedy “The Lost City D” by filmmaker brothers Adam and Aaron Nee. The plot revolves around a writer who is surprised to discover that the fictional city that appears in her works actually exists. The girl goes on a dangerous adventure to find him. Starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt.

Unfortunately, I have not seen Brad Pitt

“The consul sent my photos to the casting director, and after a couple of days I received a huge message in Spanish with all the information, schedule and congratulations,” said a participant in a modeling reality show, which was shown by Novy Channel. – First, I was taken to take a test for COVID-19, then for fitting. A day later there was another test – due to the fact that there were a lot of people on the set, we were forced to take them 2-3 times. The shooting day lasted from six in the morning to six in the evening.

After the girl was invited for another day of shooting, but she could not – just then she was returning home to Ukraine. So Katya was paid a fee of 2,400 pesos (about UAH 1,150) and was told to wait for the film to be shown in cinemas. It will be released in 2022 or 2023.

– Unfortunately, I haven’t seen Brad Pitt. I saw only Channing Tatum getting out of the helicopter and Sandra Bullock, who was passing by on the set, added Katya.

