The Pentagon suggests that China already has a nuclear triad

The Pentagon suggested that China already has a nuclear triad

2021-11-03

WASHINGTON, November 3 – RIA Novosti. China may already have a nuclear triad, according to a Pentagon report released on Wednesday. The triad refers to a strategic force consisting of three components: strategic aviation, intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine missile carriers. “The PRC has probably already created a newborn” nuclear triad ” a nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile; and improving land and sea-based nuclear capabilities, “the report said. The Pentagon also believes that Beijing is increasing the readiness of its nuclear forces before” launch on warning “as the number of silo-based missiles increases. “The PRC is investing and developing a number of land, sea and air delivery vehicles and creating the infrastructure necessary for a large expansion of nuclear forces,” the report said. The Pentagon also said that Beijing is actively increasing the production of weapons-grade plutonium.

