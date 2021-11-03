The Perm Ministry of Health told who will receive the vaccine Sputnik Light

– Today, November 3, we received clarifications from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation on the Sputnik Light vaccine, – said “KP” -Perm ” chief freelance epidemiologist of the Perm region Vadislav Semerikov… – The single-dose vaccine will be used only for revaccination and only for those who have previously had a coronavirus infection. From this point on, at least six months must pass.

The regional Ministry of Health cannot yet say for sure when the Sputnik Light vaccine will appear in the Perm Territory, all supplies depend on the Federation. But when a new batch becomes available, doctors will vaccinate it only after they make sure that a person has a QR code in his personal account, indicating that he had a disease six months ago, or has already been vaccinated earlier.

– Health workers will be guided only by the QR code, and not by the information provided by the person who comes for vaccination that he allegedly has already suffered a mild illness and his sense of smell and sense of touch have previously disappeared, – Vadislav Vasilyevich notes. – Before vaccination, the health worker will definitely go to the federal register and check the QR code of the person who has recovered, and only in this case will he use the Sputnik Light vaccine.

They also reassured those who are going to get vaccinated just to receive a QR code that opens the entrance to theaters, cafes and shops. In the near future, it will appear in the personal account on the State Services website after the introduction of the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. It will contain information about the introduction of the first component and the date when the second component should be introduced.

It is no secret that people were chasing the Sputnik Light vaccine because of the opportunity to immediately receive a QR code, but such vaccination is not the best option to protect against an insidious disease.

– The studies that were carried out on the Sputnik V vaccine indicate that it is nevertheless necessary to make a mandatory two-fold administration of the vaccine, – said the epidemiologist. – The function of the first component is to ensure the release of antibodies, and the introduction of the second component provides a sufficiently high level of protection against infection.

