The regional government decided not to extend the non-working days – Kaliningrad News

It was decided not to extend non-working days in the Kaliningrad region. From November 8, using the QR code, it will be possible to visit shopping centers and catering in the Kaliningrad region. Catering outlets will be able to work from 6 to 23 hours. This decision was made at a meeting of the operational headquarters on Wednesday, November 3.

The activities of fitness centers and services are also resumed. A prerequisite for visiting them is the provision of a QR code about vaccination or about a previous coronavirus disease, from the date of which no more than six calendar months have passed, and an identity document.

At the same time, the list of areas where it will be necessary to provide a QR code will expand, and this requirement will be extended until the end of January 2022.

Military personnel will be able to visit all public places, presenting the original certificate of vaccination or illness, issued by a medical organization, and an identity document.

Kindergartens will start working as usual from November 8, and elementary school students will start teaching on Monday. Distance learning is introduced for middle and senior schoolchildren until November 15. Educational institutions of secondary vocational education will continue their work in a distance format.

The work of institutions of additional education may be resumed later: from November 15, individual lessons will be allowed, from November 22 – group lessons.

For non-working pensioners in the Kaliningrad region, the regime of self-isolation remains.

The government decree on the introduction of new restrictive measures will be published shortly.