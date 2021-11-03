https://ria.ru/20211103/zima-1757590163.html

Russians warned of uneven winter

The Russians were told about the weather this winter – RIA Novosti, 11/03/2021

Russians warned of uneven winter

The temperature this winter in the European territory of Russia will be around the norm or above it, warned the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand in an interview … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T16: 44

2021-11-03T16: 44

2021-11-03T16: 52

society

Moscow

hydrometeorological center

roman wilfand

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/1d/1603363069_0:20:3072:1747_1920x0_80_0_0_68f87dd9dc6969885c62410e64704685.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The temperature this winter in European Russia will be around normal or above it, warned scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand in an interview with Moskva 24. Vilfand recalled that the average winter temperature in Moscow is six degrees below zero, in January – nine degrees. The meteorologist stressed that it is still impossible to say for sure whether the winter will be snowy, since it is impossible to make a forecast for such a long period of time. Earlier, the expert of the Union of Russian Gardeners Olga Voronova told RIA Novosti about the sharp changes in the weather this winter in the central regions of the country. She explained her position by natural signs. And in mid-October, a leading employee of the Phobos center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, predicted a snowy and moderately cold winter in the capital region. Also, in early October, Vilfand himself predicted an appropriate or slightly higher temperature this winter in Russia.

https://ria.ru/20211020/surki-1755318743.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/1d/1603363069_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e18d40ab9596cea93f0d303e7e955e82.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, moscow, hydrometeorological center, roman vilfand, russia