“The spitting image of Johnny Depp”: the new image of Dima Bilan amazed Internet users 08/21/2021 | Stars, show business

The famous singer Dima Bilan often experiments with his appearance.

Recently, the artist appeared in front of the fans in a new image.

The stylist tinted Bilan’s eyes, made him long dark hair with gray, a neat beard and mustache, which made the singer look like a gypsy.

Dima Bilan

However, fans believe that in this image, Dima is very reminiscent of the popular American actor Johnny Depp, who played Jack Sparrow in the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

“The spitting image of Johnny Depp”, “Is this Johnny? Good image, suits you)”, “Jack Sparrow !!! Is this conceived or coincided ???”, – wrote the users.

Let us remind you that yesterday, August 20, at the “New Wave” in Sochi, the singer’s jubilee evening took place, during which Dima performed the hit “Drunk Love” in a duet with Olga Buzova.

At the same time, the performance of the song began with an ardent kiss of the performers, and after the end of the concert at a friendly party, the couple shouted “Bitter”