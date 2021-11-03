The State Duma called the statement of the ex-deputy head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about Russia a political

Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, in an interview with RT, commented on the statement of the former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Romanenko, that in the event of hostilities, Ukraine will arrange a “blood bath” for Russia.

“I think that General Romanenko decided to change his life path and move from military leaders to politicians, and in Ukrainian politics, statements about the defeat of Russia and the invincibility of the Ukrainian army are most valued,” the deputy said.

He added that Romanenko understands that the military potentials of the two countries are incomparable.

According to the parliamentarian, “the general sees himself only in the political arena.”

“This means that now he desperately needs a war, at least in words, and boastful statements about the defeat of the Russian army, which is rightfully one of the three best armies in the world,” he concluded.

Earlier, the former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Igor Romanenko, said that in the event of the outbreak of hostilities, Ukraine will arrange a “blood bath” for Russia.