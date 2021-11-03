The UK commented on the absence of Putin at the summit

Prime Minister sympathizes with Putin’s absence from UK climate summit

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

The UK reacted calmly to the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend the Glasgow summit. This was announced by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“This must be treated with respect,” Johnson said at a press conference following the two-day summit of leaders, RIA Novosti writes. He said the same words about the decision of Chinese President Xi Jinping not to attend the climate summit in Glasgow.

A two-day summit of world leaders at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26). The meeting was attended by about 120 leaders from different countries.

Earlier, Peskov announced the reason for the absence of Vladimir Putin at an important summit. The fact is that videoconference is not provided there. However, the Russian head recorded a video message to the participants of the conference on forestry management, which will be held within the framework of the summit.