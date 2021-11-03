https://ria.ru/20211103/bastrykin-1757495185.html

The UK will prepare a bill on the genomic registration of migrants

The UK will prepare a bill on the genomic registration of migrants – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

The UK will prepare a bill on the genomic registration of migrants

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed to prepare legislative proposals on the genomic registration of migrants who come to work in Russia, … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T10: 33

2021-11-03T10: 33

2021-11-03T11: 03

society

investigative committee of russia (cc rf)

Russia

Alexander Bastrykin

svetlana petrenko

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/03/1573852752_0-0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a869451a033410b07a088ab10867cdb2.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin instructed to prepare legislative proposals on the genomic registration of migrants who come to work in Russia, Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of the department, told RIA Novosti. On state genomic registration in the Russian Federation “and” On the legal status of foreign citizens in the Russian Federation “, which provide for mandatory genomic registration of foreign citizens who receive a work permit in Russia,” she said. According to Petrenko, Bastrykin’s decision was caused by an increase in the number of migrant crimes and the crime situation in Russia. So, if in six months of 2020, law enforcement agencies investigated more than 17 thousand cases brought against foreigners, then in the first half of 2021 – almost 19 thousand. At the same time, the share of grave and especially grave crimes with an increased social danger is growing. Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs developed a bill providing for the collection of fingerprint data from labor migrants arriving in Russia and from foreigners acquiring citizenship or arriving in the country for a period of more than 90 days.

https://ria.ru/20211102/otpechatki-1757399125.html

https://ria.ru/20211015/yazyk-1754717730.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/03/1573852752_7 0:1259:939_1920x0_80_0_0_ea5dddc1221af2a5496d0392335842d1.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Society, Investigative Committee of Russia (ICRF), Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, Svetlana Petrenko