The UK will prepare a bill on the genomic registration of migrants

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin instructed to prepare legislative proposals on the genomic registration of migrants who come to work in Russia, Svetlana Petrenko, the official representative of the department, told RIA Novosti. On state genomic registration in the Russian Federation “and” On the legal status of foreign citizens in the Russian Federation “, which provide for mandatory genomic registration of foreign citizens who receive a work permit in Russia,” she said. According to Petrenko, Bastrykin’s decision was caused by an increase in the number of migrant crimes and the crime situation in Russia. So, if in six months of 2020, law enforcement agencies investigated more than 17 thousand cases brought against foreigners, then in the first half of 2021 – almost 19 thousand. At the same time, the share of grave and especially grave crimes with an increased social danger is growing. Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs developed a bill providing for the collection of fingerprint data from labor migrants arriving in Russia and from foreigners acquiring citizenship or arriving in the country for a period of more than 90 days.
“The Chairman of the Investigative Committee instructed the Main Investigation Directorate and the Directorate of Legal Support and International Cooperation to prepare draft amendments to the federal laws” On State Genomic Registration in the Russian Federation “and” On the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation ” work in Russia, “she said.
According to Petrenko, Bastrykin’s decision was caused by the increase in the number of crimes committed by migrants and the aggravation of the crime situation in Russia.
So, if for six months of 2020 law enforcement agencies investigated more than 17 thousand cases brought against foreigners, then in the first half of 2021 – almost 19 thousand. At the same time, the share of grave and especially grave crimes with increased social danger is growing.
Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs developed a bill providing for the collection of fingerprint data from labor migrants arriving in Russia and from foreigners acquiring citizenship or arriving in the country for a period of more than 90 days.
