The United States accused one of the most expensive companies on the Runet of trading in tools for hacking personal data

The US Department of Commerce has included in the list of malicious structures the Russian company Positive Technologies, the Israeli NSO Group and Candiru, and the Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy. This was reported by the press service of the department. These companies have been sanctioned against the supply of US technology.

NSO Group and Candiru were accused of developing and supplying foreign countries with spyware that was used to “malicious attacks” on officials, journalists, businessmen, activists, scientists and diplomats. The Ministry of Trade also said that the tools of Israeli companies allowed foreign governments to organize repression against “dissidents” outside their borders.

The Russian company Positive Technologies and the Singapore-based Computer Security Initiative Consultancy were listed for “trading in cybertools used to gain unauthorized access to information systems that threaten the privacy and security of individuals and organizations around the world.”

In July, the Forbidden Stories project, together with 16 world media outlets, published an investigation into the Pegasus spyware program developed by the NSO Group and capable of infecting Android and iOS mobile phones. The program can extract messages, photos and emails from phones, record calls and secretly activate microphones.

According to Forbidden Stories, hundreds of journalists and politicians, as well as dozens of businessmen and human rights activists, appeared in the database of numbers that were being followed. The list of potential targets included the founder of Telegram, Pavel Durov.

Russian Positive Technologies is engaged in cybersecurity and, according to Forbes, ranks 15th in terms of capitalization in the Russian IT sector. The company’s website says that its partners are Microsoft, Google, Honeywell, Huawei, Cisco, Oracle, SAP, Schneider Electric Siemens and other well-known IT companies.

In mid-April, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against Positive Technologies and five other Russian companies. The department said that Positive Technologies is holding “large-scale congresses that are used as recruiting events for the FSB and the GRU.”

