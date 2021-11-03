They want to let “the most difficult patient with coronavirus” die

Relatives of 50-year-old woman with brain damage from COVID-19 try to save her

The family of “the world’s most difficult coronavirus patient” is fighting to keep her alive. The judge ruled that a 50-year-old woman with brain damage should be allowed to die. The woman’s relatives disagreed and said that she should be given more time. They asked three appellate judges to overturn the judgment.

The family of a 50-year-old grandmother with left brain damage and paralysis from the neck down after contracting COVID-19 is appealing after a judge ruled that she should be allowed to die.

According to the Daily Mail, specialists treating a woman who, according to doctors, turned out to be the most difficult patient with coronavirus in the world, at Addenbrook Hospital in Cambridge, said that life support should stop.

The woman’s relatives disagreed and said that she should be given more time. They say she can “feel and show a degree of emotion,” loves watching EastEnders and loves Mr. Bean.

Judge Hayden reviewed the evidence at a recent hearing at the London Defense Court, where judges are overseeing cases centered on adults with no mental capacity to make decisions, and concluded that life-sustaining therapy should be discontinued by the end of October.

Her family members have asked three appellate judges to overturn Judge Hayden’s decision at a hearing before the London Court of Appeal.

A lawyer representing the relatives said Judge Hayden was “wrong.”

Edward Devereaux, QC, argued in a written statement that Judge Hayden had “not sufficiently considered” the woman’s earlier decision that she wanted a “complete escalation” of treatment; did not realize the “great importance” of her religious and cultural beliefs; and was unable to “adequately consider” her past and present desires and feelings. He said that the woman could feel and show the degree of emotion and could communicate.

“She can communicate and answer questions,” Devereaux said at the appeal hearing. “She moves her head.”

He added: “When she finds something funny, she can grimace. She likes to be tickled. “

Devereaux’s lawyer said she enjoys watching the EastEnders soap opera on her iPad. “She watches Netflix,” he added. “She likes Mr. Bean.”

He said that she squints if it hurts.

Lawyers say life support will continue until three judges make a decision.

Doctors told Judge Hayden, who works in the family division of the High Court in London, that the woman was the “most difficult” COVID-19 patient in the world. The hospital said there was nothing they could do to “improve any aspect of her condition,” and that life-sustaining treatment was causing her suffering and exacerbating her “burden”. They thought her life expectancy could be measured in months and said that putting the patient on palliative care would allow her to die peacefully and without suffering.

Judge Hayden said this was the first time that a judge has tried a COVID-related termination of life. He heard how an overweight woman with health problems was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of coronavirus at the end of 2020. Barrister Katie Gollop, QC representing hospital bosses, told Judge Hayden that the woman’s case was “unique.” She said the woman was “almost completely paralyzed” and had “severe” cognitive impairments. One specialist said the woman had complications not previously “described” in the UK. Judge Hayden ruled that the woman could not be identified in media reports.