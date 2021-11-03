Thing. Super power supply with three outlets and three USBs

Finding a good power adapter is not an easy task.

One does not have the necessary connectors, the other is too large, the third is ugly, so it is difficult to find a solution that meets all the requirements.

But AliExpress has a TESSAN power supply that can handle this task.

The power adapter has three 220V sockets and three regular USB-A 5V sockets.

It can be used to charge iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time.

In addition, TESSAN can charge drones, cameras and portable chargers.

You can plug a MacBook power supply and any other adapter into the outlet.

The power supply itself is made in black and has a very compact size of 11.8 x 7.9 x 7.9 cm.

There is one button on the case without an LED that turns off the power to all connectors.

Thanks to its small size, TESSAN is ideal for travel.

It can also be used on a permanent basis at home, especially if there are not enough free outlets.

On AliExpress, the TESSAN power supply costs 1271 rubles. At the November 11 sale, it will be sold for 1,035 rubles.

TESSAN can be ordered with free shipping from China or you can pay about 100 rubles and buy it in a warehouse in Russia. In the latter case, delivery will be carried out by IML.

