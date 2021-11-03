those who have had covid have started to develop diabetes more often

It has been two years since the coronavirus entered our lives, and every day we learn more and more new facts about it, said Mikhail Poliseymako, the host of the program “On the Most Important One”. Now it turns out that among those who have had covid, the number of people with acquired diabetes is growing.

“Indeed, American scientists have convincingly proved that coronavirus can affect the tissue of the pancreas and cause damage to cells that produce insulin, a hormone necessary to regulate blood glucose levels. In fact, this leads to type I diabetes,” the doctor explains. presenter Sergey Agapkin.

Therapist, cardiologist and endocrinologist Alexei Zhito adds that the beta cells of the pancreas are damaged both by the coronavirus itself and by our immunity, which actively responds to this infection.

“Diabetes mellitus develops more often after a severe form of coronavirus,” experts warn.

Some of the symptoms of this condition are long-healing cuts and wounds, and colored iridescent circles in front of the eyes.

“That is, a person lived up to 50 years old, his sugar was normal, the pancreas was producing beta cells … Then he had a coronavirus, and suddenly the sugar jumped?” – Policeseimako was surprised.

The precedents that type I diabetes mellitus in adults can be caused by a viral lesion of the pancreas have long been described. But these cases were rare, Dr. Agapkin said.

“Now there are a lot of cases when people whose glucose levels were normal, after suffering a coronavirus, find that they have sugar 10 or higher,” the doctor explained.

Thus, we are talking about the “provocation” of diabetes by covid. Doctors remind you to check your blood sugar and insulin levels on time.

“In addition, we always talk about the prevention of diabetes mellitus, including type II. These are dosed physical activity and diet (restriction of easily digestible carbohydrates, sweet and starchy foods),” advises endocrinologist Alexei Zhito.

Dr. Agapkin, for his part, recalls that you also need to remember about protection from coronavirus and try not to get sick with it.

Even more interesting news – in our Instagram and Telegram channel @smotrim_ru…