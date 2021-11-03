Those wishing to buy a car were given a disappointing price forecast – Rambler / finance

Prices for new cars in Russia will rise by another 4-5% by the end of the year. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to a study by Bankavto.

“The rise in prices has not stopped for all 9 months … Price-lists in the format of recommended retail prices for most models will still grow up to the end of the year within 4-5%,” said the BankAuto expert.

The increase in prices is due to increased demand and a shortage of cars. Market participants believe that the situation will last until the second half of 2022. The study says that the problems of auto retail, which are caused, in particular, by the shortage of high-tech electronic components, have not been resolved, and most likely they will remain on the agenda in 2023.

The company also studied the dynamics of average prices for nine months for the most popular B-class car models in Russia. It turned out that the average price of Volkswagen Polo increased the most (+ 27.4% over the same period last year, prices rose to an average of 1.19 million rubles). Then there are Lada Vesta (+ 14.1%, 1 million rubles), Hyundai Solaris (+ 12.5%, 1.05 million rubles), Lada Granta (+ 11.1%, 673 thousand rubles) and Kia Rio (+10 , 3%, 1.07 million rubles).

As for the B-class SUV segment, Renault Duster rose the most in price. Its average cost for three quarters reached 1.33 million rubles (+ 24.6%), Hyundai Creta was sold on average for 1.45 million rubles (+ 15.4%), and Kia Seltos – for 1.66 million ( + 11.2%).