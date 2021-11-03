Three regions extended non-working days in a day :: Politics :: RBC

At the federal level, they do not plan to extend non-working days, the regions make their own decisions. Non-working days are extended by the Chelyabinsk and Kursk regions

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti



The authorities of the Chelyabinsk region have extended non-working days in the region until November 12 inclusive, the press service of the regional government said. Also, until November 12, the Kursk region extended the “covid vacation”.

Earlier today, a similar decision was made by the Tomsk region (there the non-working days will be extended immediately by a week, until November 15. On the eve of the non-working days, the Novgorod region has extended the non-working days. not accepted.

In the Chelyabinsk Region, in addition to the non-working days from November 8 to November 14, educational institutions – schools, professional educational organizations and organizations of additional education – are transferred to distance mode. Universities are also recommended to switch to a remote mode of operation. QR codes will be required to attend public events in closed spaces with any number of attendees, as well as to visit retail facilities with a sales area of ​​more than 400 sq. meters. Passage via the QR code will also be introduced from November 8 for establishments that provide personal services – hairdressing salons, beauty salons, baths, saunas, fitness centers, and so on.

In addition, the authorities of the Chelyabinsk region decided that the QR code system will operate for all catering establishments during the New Year holidays – from December 1 to January 9, 2022.

The material is being supplemented.