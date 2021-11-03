TIN will begin to be issued in electronic form :: Society :: RBC

In addition to convenience for citizens, the new service will allow them to visit organizations and institutions less in the face of an exacerbated epidemic situation, said Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Photo: Anton Vergun / TASS



Russian citizens will be able to obtain an individual taxpayer number (TIN) on the portal of public services – without visiting the tax office. This was announced at a government meeting by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“Now, on the Unified Portal of State and Municipal Services, any citizen will be able not only to submit an application for registration with the tax authority, but also to receive an electronic notification of the assignment of a TIN. Today we will adopt the appropriate amendments to the Tax Code, ”the head of government said.

According to him, the new service will significantly facilitate and speed up “many formal procedures, including those related to obtaining the necessary documents and certificates.” An important circumstance is also the fact that people will not visit institutions and departments in order to obtain documents in a difficult epidemic situation, Mishustin noted.

In October, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced plans to launch three new super services on the government services portal. “We plan to launch three more super services in 2022,” he said. According to him, among them there will be a service for searching for vacancies and passing online interviews “Labor Migration Online”.