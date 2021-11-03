https://ria.ru/20211103/zelenskiy-1757476892.html
Ukraine is tired of Zelensky’s “stupidity” and promised him a “very bad” end
“Tired of stupidity”: Ukraine promised Zelensky a “very bad” end – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
Ukraine is tired of Zelensky’s “stupidity” and promised him a “very bad” end
Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Muraev said on the air of the NASH TV channel that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky could repeat the fate of the former head of … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T04: 51
2021-11-03T04: 51
2021-11-03T04: 51
in the world
Ukraine
Victor Yanukovich
Vladimir Zelensky
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Evgeny Muraev
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757431736_0:60:3072:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_edc67b660e39936049aa2298a331b929.jpg
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Muraev said on the air of the NASH TV channel that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky could repeat the fate of former head of state Viktor Yanukovych. In his opinion, the current Ukrainian leader, like his predecessor, makes serious personnel mistakes. that the current situation in the country resembles the eve of the events on the Maidan in 2013. For this reason, he turned to Zelensky with a warning: Muraev concluded that the situation in Ukraine was escalating, and a new crisis could lead to the division of the country by neighbors.
https://ria.ru/20211031/zelenskiy-1757094907.html
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/02/1757431736_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9bb5c243a41a5c087e21b5af1c44c5a7.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovych, Vladimir Zelensky, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Evgeny Muraev
“Tired of stupidity”: Ukraine promised Zelensky a “very bad” end