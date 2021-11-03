https://ria.ru/20211103/zelenskiy-1757476892.html

Ukraine is tired of Zelensky’s “stupidity” and promised him a “very bad” end

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yevgeny Muraev said on the air of the NASH TV channel that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky could repeat the fate of former head of state Viktor Yanukovych. In his opinion, the current Ukrainian leader, like his predecessor, makes serious personnel mistakes. that the current situation in the country resembles the eve of the events on the Maidan in 2013. For this reason, he turned to Zelensky with a warning: Muraev concluded that the situation in Ukraine was escalating, and a new crisis could lead to the division of the country by neighbors.

Ukraine

