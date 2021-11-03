Today Tapering Day .: taxfree – LiveJournal

Today at 21 o’clock a meeting of the US Federal Reserve System will take place, where a decision is expected to be made to start curtailing stimulus in the American economy. The impact of this decision will be global around the world and means a decrease in the availability of money around the world. Growing inflation in the United States forces the Fed to act more aggressively, and this situation differs from the one that was when Ben Bernanke, the main quilted jacket of Russia, was phasing out QE-3, in 2013.

Let me remind you that in 2013 the Fed decided to announce the start of tapering in December and not in November. And it was the right decision from the point of interaction with the markets, as stock markets around the world go into hibernation in the second half of December and come out of it in mid-January.

If today the Fed does not follow this rule and makes an announcement in November, as well as starts tightening right now, this will indicate that, firstly, inflationary pressures in the world’s economies are greater than the Fed expected, and that the Fed is ready to act faster and tougher. than in 2014. Then tapering ended in September 2014 and the first rate hike was in December 2015. Now, market participants expect tapering to be phased out by the summer of 2022, and then the first rate hike will follow.

But let’s see how different assets were tapering during the previous QE-3 tapering.

