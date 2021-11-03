Tom Cruise “nightmares” his subordinates on the set of the new film

Tom Cruise. Project staff admit that the actor involved in the Mission: Impossible-7 franchise has become unbearable.

Actor Tom Cruise, working on the seventh Mission Impossible movie, has become truly obsessed with the project. By all means, Cruz wants to complete the work, which is complicated by the pandemic and epidemiological requirements.

At the same time, the film crew is working in the UAE, where they moved from the UK. Subordinates of Cruise are worried that due to the closed borders with their home country, they will not be able to return soon.

“Now, many of the production team, especially junior employees who do not receive large salaries, just want to go home. Because all this is already beginning to look like some kind of nightmare. It seems that now everyone is against us, and everyone’s morale has dropped, ”an insider told Page Six.

True, according to the source, the decadent mood in the team does not bother Tom Cruise. It does not allow for long pauses and personal distractions, reports Page Six.

At the same time, Cruz himself does not forget to switch to personal affairs. Eyewitnesses claim that 58-year-old Cruise could not resist the striking beauty of 38-year-old Hayley Atwell. She also starred in the seventh part of the franchise. And they say that while working on the project, Cruise and Atwell found common themes for close communication, not only on the set, but also outside it.

Recall that the film of the franchise with Tom Cruise was scheduled to be released on the screens on July 23, 2021. Three weeks of filming were to take place in Venice. But due to the coronavirus rampant in Italy, work was suspended for the safety of the actors and the entire team.