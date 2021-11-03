Tom Hanks can’t come to terms with the death of a close friend, actor Peter Scolari

Tom Hanks paid tribute to his former co-star Peter Scolari during a TV interview, 10 days after he unfortunately lost his battle with leukemia.

65-year-old Tom Hanks was flustered during an interview less than two weeks after his friend passed away Peter Scolari… Oscar winner appeared on November 2 on an episode of the show “Live from Jimmy Kimmel “ with difficulty holding back tears, he talked about his former colleague in the series “Bosom Friends”… The pair appeared together on two seasons of the ABC show, from November 1980 to March 1982.

“Peter has a wonderful family, his wife Tracy has great children, and we lost him to the emperor of all diseases,” Tom said.

“So, thanks for letting us show this,” he added, referring to a clip that included Jimmy Kimmel, in which their characters Kip Wilson and Henry Desmond go into a hut together.

Cancer left no chance for life to the actor

“It was a really favorite show because half of the episode we played ourselves,” Tom explained, before revealing his longtime friendship with his co-star, who died last month at age 66 after battling cancer. disease – leukemia.

“Peter – God be with him, I will miss him every day – he had the body of a gymnast, I mean the professional gymnast Cirque du Soleil. He could find himself in another profession; he wanted to be a juggler, ”Tom said.

“I don’t know how many people really change your life when you intersect with them, but we met, we took the scripts, we started to work together, and I really thought, ‘Oh, that’s all.’ This is how it works. It’s like a hand in a glove. ”

Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari – were friends for many years

True friends stayed close over the years, and Peter appeared in Tom’s 1996 directorial debut What You Do (That Thing You Do!)as well as his 1998 HBO limited series “From the Earth to the Moon “ and “Polar Express” 2004 year.

“Over the course of two years at Paramount Studios, on the failed 25th stage, we cut it down,” he added.

“… We were connected at the molecular level in such a way that we began to speak the same language.”

He also talked about the audition process for Bosom Buddies.