https://ria.ru/20211103/kosmos-1757534754.html

Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space instead of Shatner

Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space instead of Shatner – Russia news today

Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space instead of Shatner

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space on the New Shepard spacecraft instead of actor William Shatner, but he refused to pay 28 million … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T13: 16

2021-11-03T13: 16

2021-11-03T13: 16

the science

USA

space – ria science

Tom Hanks

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155677/93/1556779393_0-0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_50be0c9eb9a15671aef1464725c815e8.jpg

WASHINGTON, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space on the New Shepard ship instead of actor William Shatner, but he refused to pay $ 28 million for the flight. The reusable suborbital ship New Shepard successfully completed its second manned flight on October 13, and the 90-year-old Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in Star Trek became the oldest person to have traveled to space. “Well, yes, provided I pay,” Hanks answered when asked by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who asked for confirmation that Hanks, Shatner was not the first to be offered a flight. The actor also noted that they wanted to send him into space for “28 million dollars or something like that.” “I’m doing well, Jimmy … But I will not pay 28 million dollars, “- said Hanks.” complete your journey.

https://ria.ru/20210630/shetner-1739281478.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155677/93/1556779393_0-0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_8e9ad18df88d611df913c34b928a74c6.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

usa, space – ria science, tom hanks