Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space instead of Shatner

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
25

https://ria.ru/20211103/kosmos-1757534754.html

Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space instead of Shatner

Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space instead of Shatner – Russia news today

Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space instead of Shatner

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space on the New Shepard spacecraft instead of actor William Shatner, but he refused to pay 28 million … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T13: 16

2021-11-03T13: 16

2021-11-03T13: 16

the science

USA

space – ria science

Tom Hanks

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155677/93/1556779393_0-0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_50be0c9eb9a15671aef1464725c815e8.jpg

WASHINGTON, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space on the New Shepard ship instead of actor William Shatner, but he refused to pay $ 28 million for the flight. The reusable suborbital ship New Shepard successfully completed its second manned flight on October 13, and the 90-year-old Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in Star Trek became the oldest person to have traveled to space. “Well, yes, provided I pay,” Hanks answered when asked by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who asked for confirmation that Hanks, Shatner was not the first to be offered a flight. The actor also noted that they wanted to send him into space for “28 million dollars or something like that.” “I’m doing well, Jimmy … But I will not pay 28 million dollars, “- said Hanks.” complete your journey.

https://ria.ru/20210630/shetner-1739281478.html

USA

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155677/93/1556779393_0-0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_8e9ad18df88d611df913c34b928a74c6.jpg

usa, space – ria science, tom hanks

Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space instead of Shatner

WASHINGTON, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Hollywood actor Tom Hanks was offered to fly into space on the New Shepard instead of actor William Shatner, but he refused to pay $ 28 million for the flight.

The reusable suborbital spacecraft New Shepard successfully completed its second manned flight on October 13, and 90-year-old Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in Star Trek, became the oldest person in space.

“Well, yes, provided I pay,” Hanks replied to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who asked for confirmation that Hanks, not Shatner, was the first to fly.

The actor also noted that they wanted to send him into space for “28 million dollars or something like that.”

“I’m doing well, Jimmy … But I’m not going to pay the $ 28 million,” Hanks said.

The actor invited the audience to reproduce the flight to the New Shepard: lean back in a chair, shake for four minutes, then, spreading arms and legs, spin “in zero gravity” and complete their journey with a four-minute shaking.

Actor William Shatner - RIA Novosti, 1920, 30.06.2021

June 30, 17:43

Star Trek actor becomes RT America’s new host

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here