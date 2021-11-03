Traffic police announced massive checks on November holidays – Gazeta.Ru

Traffic police announced massive raids on November holidays and during non-working days. Checks and special operations will be aimed at preventing various traffic violations and finding drunk drivers.

“There is no loyalty to drunk drivers, and there cannot be any during holidays and non-working days, or at any other time. On the contrary, now, in the conditions of the complication of the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the regions, the control over the sobriety of drivers by the State Traffic Inspectorate will be especially strict. Police officers are on duty in an enhanced mode, ”the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs wrote.

Since the beginning of the year, about 40 thousand mass checks have passed in Russia, during which more than 42 thousand drivers with signs of intoxication have been identified, the department said. Also in the traffic police reminded that in a difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation, all trips by personal transport “should be carried out only in case of emergency.”

Earlier it became known that the maximum speed of 30 km / h will install on four streets of Moscow.