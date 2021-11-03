https://ria.ru/20211103/gibdd-1757529830.html

Traffic police announced massive raids on drunk drivers

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The traffic police announced massive raids on traffic offenders, including drunk drivers, during non-working days. warned that “there is no loyalty to drunk drivers and cannot be either during holidays and non-working days, or at any other time.” Police officers are on duty. The traffic police also recalled that in a difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation, all trips should be carried out only when absolutely necessary. drunk driving can be deprived of driving license for up to two years and fined 30 thousand rubles, for repeated violation you can get a criminal article.

