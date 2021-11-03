https://ria.ru/20211103/gibdd-1757529830.html
Traffic police announced massive raids on drunk drivers
Traffic police announced massive raids on drunk drivers – Russia news today
Traffic police announced massive raids on drunk drivers
The traffic police announced massive raids on traffic offenders, including drunk drivers, during non-working days.
2021-11-03T12: 57
2021-11-03T12: 57
2021-11-03T13: 36
Russia
society
Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia)
auto
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The traffic police announced massive raids on traffic offenders, including drunk drivers, during non-working days. warned that “there is no loyalty to drunk drivers and cannot be either during holidays and non-working days, or at any other time.” Police officers are on duty. The traffic police also recalled that in a difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation, all trips should be carried out only when absolutely necessary. drunk driving can be deprived of driving license for up to two years and fined 30 thousand rubles, for repeated violation you can get a criminal article.
Russia
russia, society, ministry of internal affairs of the rf (ministry of internal affairs of russia), auto
Traffic police announced massive raids on drunk drivers
13:02
The department especially warned that “there is no loyalty to drunk drivers and cannot be either during holidays and non-working days, or at any other time.” Police officers are on duty.
The traffic police also recalled that in a difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation, all trips should be carried out only when absolutely necessary.
As emphasized in the message, since the beginning of the year, there have been about 40 thousand mass checks, which caught more than 42 thousand drivers with signs of intoxication.
Driving while intoxicated can be deprived of rights for up to two years and fined 30 thousand rubles, for a repeated violation you can get a criminal article.
