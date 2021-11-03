Trials of Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19 on yeast began in Poland | News | News

The Ukrainian vaccine against COVID-19, which is based on special humanized yeast, will be tested at Polish institutes. This is reported by the Ukrainian portal “Health 24”.

It is noted that the drug development project lasted about one and a half years, and now the work is almost at the completion stage. However, it is impossible to conduct research on the territory of the country, since a new type of coronavirus is not propagated in any of the Ukrainian laboratories.

Polish scientists will test the Ukrainian development on mice. At the first stage in Gdansk, ordinary rodents will participate in the experiment, and if successful, subsequent experiments will be carried out on transgenic, vulnerable to COVID-19. The second stage should take place in Krakow.

According to the director of the Institute of Cell Biology, Academician Andrei Sibirny, the first results will be known in the second half of November.

The scientist also expressed doubts that Ukraine will be able to implement the production of the vaccine, since it is an expensive and costly process. In addition, the country lacks technologies for the industrial production of purified genetically engineered proteins. All substance is brought from abroad.

On October 2, the country’s Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko announced that the Ukrainian authorities plan to start producing their own vaccines against influenza and coronavirus in 2022. According to him, the first Ukrainian drug will leave the line next year.

During the day on November 1, more than 19 thousand new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded in Ukraine, over 12 thousand people recovered, 700 died, as reported on November 2 in the Telegram channel of the country’s Ministry of Health. It is noted that since the beginning of vaccination in the country, 10,453,650 people received one dose, 7,515,248 people were fully immunized and received two doses.