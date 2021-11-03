Tuvan authorities suggested introducing “antique passports” for schoolchildren :: Society :: RBC

Local authorities call this decision a forced measure. Entrance to schools for parents and all visitors will be possible only by QR codes

Tuvan authorities are planning to introduce “antique passports” for schoolchildren, the regional government said in a statement. Entrance to schools will be allowed only by QR codes.

“This is a compulsory measure that will allow monitoring the incidence and vaccination rate among the families of pupils, especially since there are all the prerequisites for antioxidant immunization among children,” the regional government said in a statement.

The Ministry of Education will deal with this issue.

The system with a pass to a number of institutions only using QR codes has been operating in the republic since November 1, entry is limited to government institutions and government organizations, including those providing social services. “Since such institutions also include educational organizations, that is, schools, kindergartens and other educational facilities, the entrance to them should also be allowed upon presentation of QR codes by all, without exception, visitors, whether they are employees or parents of pupils,” the press said. service of the government of Tuva. It is planned to organize access control there before the end of the non-working week.

In addition, the authorities of the republic intend to begin large-scale propaganda among schoolchildren and conduct open lessons with the participation of doctors, “explaining conversations on the rules of compliance with sanitary and epidemiological rules and other events on antiquarian topics.”