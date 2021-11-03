Two Apart from the Dog: “Finch” with Tom Hanks from the director of “Game of Thrones”

A good-natured engineer named Finch loves listening to classic pop hits, inventing robotics wonders, and spending time with his beloved dog Goodyear. But these activities occupy only a small part of his life: the rest of the time Finch tries to survive on the radioactive surface of the almost extinct Earth, which, after a flash in the sun, turned into a scorched desert.
Every minute in the contaminated air brings him closer to death, and, desperate, Finch decides on his knee to assemble a new robot for his beloved dog – so that he will continue to take care of the pet when the person is gone.
Finch is a welcome addition to the sci-fi sector of Apple TV +, a movie that streaming acquired from Universal during this rights auction.
The library of the online cinema already has a spectacular adaptation of Isaac Aizimov’s solid philosophical work “Foundation” and a new action-packed show about an alien takeover “Invasion” – such large-scale projects seem to just lack a chamber post-apocalyptic cinema with the kindest actor of our time, Tom Hanks.
At the same time, it is surprising that the director Miguel Sapochnik took on the creation of the novelty. The author of the witty (and bloody) action movie with Jude Law “The Rippers” and the director of separate series of projects “Game of Thrones”, “True Detective” and “Altered Carbon” this time does not create vivid action scenes and does not amaze the imagination with brutal shots. Applying, at first glance, a minimum of effort, he gives all the space of the frame to the power of the main duet – a man and a robot.
Beginning as a story about love for our smaller brothers against the backdrop of the end of the world, “Finch” continues as a kind road movie about feelings and empathy that can be shown not only by nature loyal dogs or humane people, but also similar to cute cans on legs COMPUTER. External circumstances – the sun scorching the skin or a sandstorm – seem to exist in the film to give these feelings a go. Fleeing with the dog and the robot from the weather, Finch teaches his creation to walk in two minutes, hastily asking him for his “homework”: the laws of robotics. The world around teaches the laws of life to the machine, throwing along the way the meanings of the words “danger”, “trust” and, of course, “death”. A new turn of the road, along which the trinity of the main characters are driving from a sandstorm, is a new round of the rapid maturation of artificial intelligence.
It is easy to see the schematic in these carefully shown stages of the development of one AI, accusing the authors of the script of “Finch” Craig Luke and Ivor Powell of creating a picture according to the same patterns set by the same computers (cute dog, cute robot and cute Tom Hanks – available). But all the manipulativeness of cinema is neutralized by the presence of a big actor in the frame without jokes. Not alien to the monodrama format, Tom Hanks played a real tragedy with a soccer ball 20 years ago in Outcast. This time, the actor has more active partners in partners – a well-trained dog and courteous AI, talentedly voiced by actor Caleb Landry Jones.
The interaction of these three, spiced with a minimum of CGI, is the main special effect and engine of this movie of quiet scale and great love. As for Miguel Sapochnik, the director probably hid his stock of action for the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off: House of the Dragon.
When: from 5 November