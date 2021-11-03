Two Apart from the Dog: “Finch” with Tom Hanks from the director of “Game of Thrones”

Beginning as a story about love for our smaller brothers against the backdrop of the end of the world, “Finch” continues as a kind road movie about feelings and empathy that can be shown not only by nature loyal dogs or humane people, but also similar to cute cans on legs COMPUTER. External circumstances – the sun scorching the skin or a sandstorm – seem to exist in the film to give these feelings a go. Fleeing with the dog and the robot from the weather, Finch teaches his creation to walk in two minutes, hastily asking him for his “homework”: the laws of robotics. The world around teaches the laws of life to the machine, throwing along the way the meanings of the words “danger”, “trust” and, of course, “death”. A new turn of the road, along which the trinity of the main characters are driving from a sandstorm, is a new round of the rapid maturation of artificial intelligence.