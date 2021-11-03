https://ria.ru/20211103/samolet-1757569476.html

Two people died in the An-12 plane crash near Irkutsk

Two people died in the An-12 plane crash near Irkutsk – Russia news today

Two people died in the An-12 plane crash near Irkutsk

Two people died in the An-12 crash near Irkutsk, emergency services told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T15: 42

2021-11-03T15: 42

2021-11-03T16: 06

incidents

Irkutsk region

an-12

an-12 plane crash near Irkutsk

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757564474_0:166:3072:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_65d556f9fc1698820d895078a47014cd.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Two people died in the An-12 crash near Irkutsk, emergency services told RIA Novosti. “Preliminarily, two people were killed, the fate of five people is still unknown,” the agency’s source said. The total area of ​​the fire at the site of the emergency was more than 300 square meters, open the combustion was eliminated. Now 46 people and 17 pieces of equipment are working there. The plane, en route from Yakutsk, disappeared from the radar at 14:50 Moscow time while landing seven kilometers from Irkutsk. The crew reported on the need to go around, after which the connection was interrupted. The aircraft was operated by the Belarusian airline “Grodno”. Possible reasons for the emergency are considered weather conditions or a technical malfunction. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the An-12 was returning to the base airport after transporting food to Chukotka.

https://ria.ru/20211010/samolet-1753863195.html

Irkutsk region

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/03/1757564474_0:243:2407:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_028f262ddb685a0bfab86149c7977837.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

accidents, irkutsk region, an-12, an-12 plane crash near Irkutsk