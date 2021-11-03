https://ria.ru/20211103/predatelstvo-1757477264.html
Ukraine is doomed: Biden surrendered Kiev to Putin
The administration of US President Joe Biden has taken a course towards normalizing relations with Russia, which may be perceived in Ukraine as a betrayal
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden has taken a course towards normalizing relations with Russia, which may be perceived in Ukraine as a betrayal, the newspaper “Strana.ua” writes. newspaper to reduce tensions between Moscow and Washington. “Strana.ua” notes that such changes in policy took place after the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. As political scientist Ruslan Bortnik noted in a conversation with the publication, non-public consultations between Moscow and Washington could be dangerous for Ukraine. According to Bortnik , such a development of events indicates a categorical change in political reality, including for Ukraine. ” changes in the “regime” inside Russia and is trying to find conditions for a cold world, including often at the cost of Ukraine, “the expert explained. This, in particular, is shown by the situation with Nord Stream 2, Bortnik concluded.
