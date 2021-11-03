https://ria.ru/20211103/predatelstvo-1757477264.html

Ukraine is doomed: Biden surrendered Kiev to Putin

In Ukraine, the United States was accused of betrayal over Russia – Russia news today

Ukraine is doomed: Biden surrendered Kiev to Putin

The administration of US President Joe Biden has taken a course towards normalizing relations with Russia, which may be perceived in Ukraine as a betrayal, the newspaper writes … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T05: 31

2021-11-03T05: 31

2021-11-03T05: 33

in the world

Ukraine

USA

vladimir putin

joe biden

Ruslan beekeeper

north stream – 2

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/10/1737266169_0-0:2822:1588_1920x0_80_0_0_a42b558dbdce14a363cf0e6b2733dffd.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. The administration of US President Joe Biden has taken a course towards normalizing relations with Russia, which may be perceived in Ukraine as a betrayal, the newspaper “Strana.ua” writes. newspaper to reduce tensions between Moscow and Washington. “Strana.ua” notes that such changes in policy took place after the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. As political scientist Ruslan Bortnik noted in a conversation with the publication, non-public consultations between Moscow and Washington could be dangerous for Ukraine. According to Bortnik , such a development of events indicates a categorical change in political reality, including for Ukraine. ” changes in the “regime” inside Russia and is trying to find conditions for a cold world, including often at the cost of Ukraine, “the expert explained. This, in particular, is shown by the situation with Nord Stream 2, Bortnik concluded.

https://ria.ru/20211103/zelenskiy-1757476892.html

Ukraine

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/10/1737266169_196-0:2622:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_ed23f2d2e5391f9be515413180b35157.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, Ukraine, USA, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, Ruslan Bortnik, Nord Stream 2, Russia