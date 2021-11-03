https://ria.ru/20211103/mova-1757657370.html

Ukraine demanded to rename Russian-speaking cities

The Ombudsman for the Protection of the Ukrainian Language Taras Kremin said that he received complaints from Ukrainians about the names of cities and towns that … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

KIEV, November 3 – RIA Novosti. Ombudsman for the Protection of the Ukrainian Language Taras Kremin said that he received complaints from Ukrainians about the names of cities and towns that are Russian-speaking, he said, he appealed to the local authorities with a request to rename them in accordance with the standards of Ukrainian spelling. ” I receive numerous appeals and messages from citizens who complain that the names of a number of settlements are Russian-speaking and do not correspond to the rules and norms of Ukrainian spelling, “Kremin’s press service quotes him. According to him, this includes the cities of Yuzhnoukrainsk and Pervomaisk of the Nikolaev region and many other settlements. “Today I signed several dozen appeals to the heads of local government bodies with a request to bring the names of settlements in line with the spelling, standards of the state language and the requirements of Article 41 of the law (on the state language. – Ed.) “, – he added. Since May 2015 In Ukraine, there is a law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes”, which prohibits the propaganda of Soviet symbols. It involves, in particular, the renaming of cities and streets named after Soviet statesmen. The Institute of National Remembrance published a list of 520 historical figures whose activities fall under the law “on decommunization”, and therefore their names should disappear from geographical names. The document caused a great resonance in society, since the boundaries of its application were not clearly spelled out in it.

