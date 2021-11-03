Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran resigns | News | News

Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran submitted his resignation to the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported on Tuesday, November 2, by the Ukrainian newspaper NV, citing the representative of the government in the parliament, Taras Melnichuk.

In turn, the editor-in-chief of the Ukrainian publication Censor.net, Yuriy Butusov, citing sources, said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on the candidacy for the post of Minister of Defense, it should be Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov …

Taran was born on March 4, 1955 in Frankfurt an der Oder (Germany) into a military family. In 1977 he graduated from the Kiev Higher Anti-Aircraft Missile Engineering School named after S. M. Kirov, in 1987 – the command faculty of the Military Academy of Air Defense of the Ground Forces named after Marshal of the Soviet Union A. V. Vasilevsky (Kiev).

In 1999-2004, he served as a military attaché at the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States. In December 2015, he was appointed First Deputy Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Verkhovna Rada of the IX convocation on March 4, 2020 approved Andriy Taran as the Minister of Defense of Ukraine in the government of Denis Shmygal. His candidacy was proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky and supported by 285 votes of deputies, out of 226 required.

