Ukrainian general emboldened and promised to arrange a "bloodbath" for Russia
Ukrainian general promised to arrange a "bloodbath" for Russia – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
Ukrainian general emboldened and promised to arrange a “bloodbath” for Russia
In the event of the outbreak of hostilities, Ukraine will arrange a “bloody bath” for Russia, Lieutenant General, the former deputy chief of … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021
2021-11-03T01: 49
2021-11-03T01: 49
2021-11-03T01: 49
MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. If hostilities start, Ukraine will arrange a "bloodbath" for Russia, Lieutenant General, former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Romanenko said in an article for Glavred. military "on the border with Ukraine" – in the Smolensk region, which in fact does not border on this country. The Ukrainian military leader noted that Russia allegedly "pulls troops" to the border for the past several weeks. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about Moscow's alleged "escalation of aggressive action" along Ukraine's borders. In turn, the Kremlin stated that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion, but does not threaten anyone and no one should care.
Ukrainian general promised to arrange a “blood bath” for Russia