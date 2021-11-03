Ukrainian general promised to arrange a “blood bath” for Russia

https://ria.ru/20211103/voyska-1757472848.html

Ukrainian general emboldened and promised to arrange a “bloodbath” for Russia

Ukrainian general promised to arrange a “bloodbath” for Russia – RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

Ukrainian general emboldened and promised to arrange a “bloodbath” for Russia

In the event of the outbreak of hostilities, Ukraine will arrange a “bloody bath” for Russia, Lieutenant General, the former deputy chief of … RIA Novosti, 03.11.2021

2021-11-03T01: 49

2021-11-03T01: 49

2021-11-03T01: 49

in the world

Smolensk region

Moscow

armed forces of ukraine

Igor Romanenko

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/0a/1740706953_0-0:1536:864_1920x0_80_0_0_11abf63ac43958e2140693fc46251454.jpg

MOSCOW, November 3 – RIA Novosti. If hostilities start, Ukraine will arrange a “bloodbath” for Russia, Lieutenant General, former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Igor Romanenko said in an article for Glavred. military “on the border with Ukraine” – in the Smolensk region, which in fact does not border on this country. The Ukrainian military leader noted that Russia allegedly “pulls troops” to the border for the past several weeks. Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about Moscow’s alleged “escalation of aggressive action” along Ukraine’s borders. In turn, the Kremlin stated that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion, but does not threaten anyone and no one should care.

https://ria.ru/20211102/tanki-1757348869.html

Smolensk region

Moscow

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/0a/1740706953_0-0:1536:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_67d2c7583bf4f3cd8433be9aae0af26d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, smolensk region, moscow, ukrainian armed forces, igor romanenko, russia